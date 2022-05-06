Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
Advertisement

Man stabbed to death in Pittsylvania County

(MGN)
By Pat Thomas
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 6:19 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DRY FORK, Va. (WDBJ) - A Dry Fork man is dead, the victim of a stabbing Thursday night.

Kenneth Lee Osborne Jr., 27, was pronounced dead at the scene of the stabbing, according to the Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were called about 9:40 p.m. May 5 about the stabbing on Sportsman Road in Dry Fork. Investigators say Osborne had been stabbed as the result of a fight.

No one has been arrested.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office or the Pittsylvania County Crimestoppers at 800-791-0044.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Virginia leaders react to draft opinion about possible overturning of Roe v. Wade
President Joe Biden said on Tuesday the decision could potentially imperil several rights.
Biden blasts ‘radical’ Roe draft, warns other rights at risk
Some Virginia electric rates going up
Casey White and Vicki White
New details released in search for Alabama corrections officer, escaped inmate
Man dead after crash leaving Walmart lot in Roanoke Co.

Latest News

Roanoke City Council Democratic Early Voting Begins
Strawberry Festival Back At Elmwood Park
Strawberry Festival Back At Elmwood Park
Florists Prepare For Mothers' Day
Brandon Calderon-Damian mugshot
Man makes plea deal in shooting death of teen outside hotel