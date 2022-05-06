Man stabbed to death in Pittsylvania County

DRY FORK, Va. (WDBJ) - A Dry Fork man is dead, the victim of a stabbing Thursday night.

Kenneth Lee Osborne Jr., 27, was pronounced dead at the scene of the stabbing, according to the Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were called about 9:40 p.m. May 5 about the stabbing on Sportsman Road in Dry Fork. Investigators say Osborne had been stabbed as the result of a fight.

No one has been arrested.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office or the Pittsylvania County Crimestoppers at 800-791-0044.

