Man stabbed to death in Pittsylvania County
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 6:19 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
DRY FORK, Va. (WDBJ) - A Dry Fork man is dead, the victim of a stabbing Thursday night.
Kenneth Lee Osborne Jr., 27, was pronounced dead at the scene of the stabbing, according to the Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies were called about 9:40 p.m. May 5 about the stabbing on Sportsman Road in Dry Fork. Investigators say Osborne had been stabbed as the result of a fight.
No one has been arrested.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office or the Pittsylvania County Crimestoppers at 800-791-0044.
