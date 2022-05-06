WDBJ Television, the #1 TV station in the 67th largest market in the country, is looking for a meteorologist. The meteorologist we hire will do the weather for our newscasts. We are also looking for someone able to report live from community events during newscasts.

This is a great opportunity for a meteorologist ready to take skills to the next level. We have a veteran weather team that will be focused on helping the meteorologist we hire improve and grow every day. Our Chief Meteorologist is always on the cutting edge of the latest weather technology and loves to teach others on our team.

We are looking for a candidate with 1-2 years’ experience on-air as a television meteorologist (reporting experience is a plus).

WDBJ7 is in a beautiful, booming area that experiences a wide variety of weather. Roanoke is not just a great place to forecast the weather but also an amazing place to live. If you think this is the job for you, email your resume and a link of your recent work to our News Director Eric Walters at ewalters@wdbj7.com and apply online here.

