NAACP Board member impressed with Roanoke school programs

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke City Schools is highlighting the diversity of programs it offers at Lucy Addison Middle School.

A member of the NAACP’s National Board of Directors toured the middle school Friday alongside local leaders. Gloria Sweet-Love says she was impressed by the STEM and arts curriculum being taught, but says the environment is one that will leave a lasting impression.

”The students know they care and they show that they care, and that’s an ideal environment for learning,” says Sweet-Love, who has been President of the Tennessee State Conference NAACP since January 1996. She says education is her passion.

She is set to be the guest speaker at Friday’s Roanoke NAACP’s 22nd Annual Citizen of the Year Awards & 70th Silver Life Membership Dinner.

