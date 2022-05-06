Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
Advertisement

NAACP Board member impressed with Roanoke school programs

NAACP's Gloria Sweet-Love Tours Lucy Addison Middle School in Roanoke
NAACP's Gloria Sweet-Love Tours Lucy Addison Middle School in Roanoke(WDBJ7)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 2:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke City Schools is highlighting the diversity of programs it offers at Lucy Addison Middle School.

A member of the NAACP’s National Board of Directors toured the middle school Friday alongside local leaders. Gloria Sweet-Love says she was impressed by the STEM and arts curriculum being taught, but says the environment is one that will leave a lasting impression.

”The students know they care and they show that they care, and that’s an ideal environment for learning,” says Sweet-Love, who has been President of the Tennessee State Conference NAACP since January 1996. She says education is her passion.

She is set to be the guest speaker at Friday’s Roanoke NAACP’s 22nd Annual Citizen of the Year Awards & 70th Silver Life Membership Dinner.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Virginia leaders react to draft opinion about possible overturning of Roe v. Wade
President Joe Biden said on Tuesday the decision could potentially imperil several rights.
Biden blasts ‘radical’ Roe draft, warns other rights at risk
Some Virginia electric rates going up
Casey White and Vicki White
New details released in search for Alabama corrections officer, escaped inmate
Man dead after crash leaving Walmart lot in Roanoke Co.

Latest News

Severe storm chances continue into the evening.
Friday, April 6 - Afternoon Weather Update
Meteorologists Catherine Maxwell and Ian Cassette walk us through the risk for potentially...
Weather Alert Day: Scattered Storms May Become Severe
HOMETOWN ENTERTAINMENT: First Fridays Set to Begin Outdoor Concerts
Community School's Strawberry Festival at Elmwood Park
Community School's Strawberry Festival at Elmwood Park