One injured in crash involving school bus in Riner
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 10:03 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
RINER, Va. (WDBJ) - One person was injured in a crash involving a school bus in Riner Friday morning.
The crash occurred on Union Valley Rd.
No students were on the bus at the time of the crash, according to Montgomery County Fire-EMS.
The person injured was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and was in a passenger vehicle at the time of the crash.
