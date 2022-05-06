One injured in crash involving school bus in Riner

RINER, Va. (WDBJ) - One person was injured in a crash involving a school bus in Riner Friday morning.

The crash occurred on Union Valley Rd.

No students were on the bus at the time of the crash, according to Montgomery County Fire-EMS.

The person injured was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and was in a passenger vehicle at the time of the crash.

