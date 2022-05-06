Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
Advertisement

One injured in crash involving school bus in Riner

police lights
police lights(MGN)
By Justin Geary
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 10:03 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RINER, Va. (WDBJ) - One person was injured in a crash involving a school bus in Riner Friday morning.

The crash occurred on Union Valley Rd.

No students were on the bus at the time of the crash, according to Montgomery County Fire-EMS.

The person injured was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and was in a passenger vehicle at the time of the crash.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Virginia leaders react to draft opinion about possible overturning of Roe v. Wade
President Joe Biden said on Tuesday the decision could potentially imperil several rights.
Biden blasts ‘radical’ Roe draft, warns other rights at risk
Some Virginia electric rates going up
Casey White and Vicki White
New details released in search for Alabama corrections officer, escaped inmate
Man dead after crash leaving Walmart lot in Roanoke Co.

Latest News

Motorcycle Crash generic
Appomattox man killed in Campbell County crash
Close up photo of police lights courtesy of MGN.
Man in critical condition after crash in Lynchburg causes car to catch fire
Multi-Vehicle Crash at the Intersection of Orange Ave, Burrell Gainsboro Road
Crash at Intersection of Orange Ave, Burrell Gainsboro Road
Crash involving tractor-trailer on Orange Avenue.
One hospitalized after crash in Roanoke