Police identify victim of shooting in NW Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Police say Ulysses K. Williams, 30 of Roanoke, died as a result of a shooting early Wednesday afternoon.

Williams was found shot lying in the street along the 1200 block of Hanover Avenue NW.

No one has been arrested.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call (540) 344-8500. You can also text 274637; begin the text with “RoanokePD” to ensure it’s properly sent. Calls and texts can remain anonymous, according to Roanoke Police.

