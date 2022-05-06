Police: Mother charged after dropping baby out window

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A Richmond mother is behind bars after police say she dropped her baby out of a third-floor window.

Officers were called shortly after 6:30 p.m. to the Belt Atlantic Apartment complex along Midlothian Turnpike on May 5.

Police said a woman had thrown her daughter from the third-story window.

Angel Diamond, who lives nearby, says he saw six or seven police vehicles rush into the apartment complex.

“I went back there. That’s when the lady threw the baby out the window,” Diamond said. “Police had already arrested her and put her in the car, and they rushed the baby to the hospital.”

A neighbor, who did not want to be identified, said he could tell the woman was upset, and when she let go of her baby, he was able to catch the child’s head before it hit the ground.

Richmond police said that child was taken to the hospital but is expected to survive.

Neighbors at the apartment complex say they cannot believe this happened.

“It’s a baby. I don’t care if it’s the second window - look at it. For a baby to hit the ground, would have killed that baby instantly. Like, if that man probably hadn’t caught the baby,” Diamond said.

The mother, Mychae Goode, 27, is charged with felony child endangerment.

Goode was charged with child endangerment in Chesterfield back in 2019 related to an incident that killed her five-year-old son.

“I wish that baby good luck, and I hope the mama gets the help that she is seeking,” Diamond said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Major Crimes Detective J. Smith at (804) 646-6870 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

Goode is due back in court on June 1.

