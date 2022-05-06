Hometown Local
Skill games injunction extended until November

By Joe Dashiell
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 7:47 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
EMPORIA, Va. (WDBJ) - A hearing that could decide the future of skill games in Virginia has been postponed.

A judge in Greensville County was scheduled to hear the lawsuit challenging Virginia’s ban on the machines on May 18.

The hearing has been postponed until November. And the injunction that allowed skill games to continue operating has been extended as well.

That means skill games that were previously authorized to operate in Virginia can stay where they are, at least until November.

