Strawberry Festival kicks off at Elmwood Park

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The 42nd Community School Strawberry Festival is back at Elmwood Park.

More than 2,000 volunteer hours go into the annual event, which draws about 20,000 people from Southwest Virginia and beyond.

The festival will serve thousands of homemade strawberry desserts including its signature strawberry shortcake.

The festival begins May 6 from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and May 7 from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

You can learn more about the festival by visiting strawberryfestivalroanoke.org/ or by clicking here.

