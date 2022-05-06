Strawberry Festival returns to Elmwood Park

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Last year, the Strawberry Festival dealt with high winds. Friday, it faced the threat of severe weather.

But Community School was able to serve up a sweet tradition in Elmwood Park.

Despite gray skies, people enjoyed shortcakes, chocolate-dipped strawberries and other treats.

And after last year’s drive-thru festival, organizers of the popular event were happy to be back in downtown Roanoke.

Liz Johnson is the Director of Marketing for Community School.

“To see familiar faces and to see families walking around. If you look around there are children in every kind of strawberry attire,” Johnson said. “There are dogs again. It’s just a great atmosphere and it does feel like home.”

The Strawberry Festival wrapped up Friday afternoon before the most serious storms arrived in the Roanoke Valley.

It continues from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday in Elmwood Park.

