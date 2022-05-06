T-Rex Trail headed to Explore Park this summer

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Explore Park’s T-Rex Trail opens May 28 and lasts until August 14.

The half-mile wooded path will feature 18 animatronic dinosaurs from four time periods: Triassic, Jurassic, Early Cretaceous and Late Cretaceous, according to park officials.

Roanoke County and Center in the Square will operate the trail, which will feature the sights and sounds of dinosaurs including a stegosaurus, velociraptor, triceratops and tyrannosaurus rex, as well as a dino dig pit and photo ops.

T-Rex Trail will operate on the following days:

• Monday, Tuesday, Thursday & Friday: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

• Saturday & Sunday: 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

• Extended Operation: 9 a.m. – 7 p.m. Saturday, June 25, July 16 and August 13.

Tickets can be purchased in the following ways:

• Online: Visit ExplorePark.org/T-Rex for advanced ticket purchases.

• Walk-Up: Purchase tickets at the Explore Park Visitor Center, 56 Roanoke River Parkway (Mon-Tues, Thurs-Sun 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.).

Tickets purchased in advance are $14 for adults (ages 16+) and $9 for children (ages 2-15). Walk-up tickets are $15 for adults (ages 16+) and $10 for children (ages 2-15).

Call (540) 427-1800 or email explorepark@roanokecountyva.gov to book group or birthday party rental.

All proceeds from the event go to support the missions of Center in the Square and Explore Park.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.