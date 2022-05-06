Hometown Local
US Foods CHEF’STORE opens Lynchburg location

By Michael Alachnowicz
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 5:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Customers have already taken to the aisles of the newest US Foods CHEF’STORE in Lynchburg.

The restaurant-quality product wholesale outlet has planted its first Virginia store in the Hill City, with over 80 other locations across the country.

According to store leaders, it’s different from other wholesale retailers.

“We’re designed for chefs, for them to be able to come in and shop for as little or as much as they need for their daily restaurant menus,” said Michael Krippinger, director of new store sales and marketing.

And the ingredients are aplenty inside the store’s walls.

You can find anything from 10-pound bags of pasta to huge bundles of produce and even all the SPAM you could ever need. In fact, there are thousands of things packed into 24,000 square feet.

“We have thousands of products from fresh produce to meats to grocery items and disposables - everything in between,” said Krippinger.

And you don’t have to pay a fee to shop at CHEF’STORE. Anyone can drop in and get what they need, or even find something they won’t get at traditional grocery stores.

“You’ll see all kinds of food ingredients that you don’t see in other places and so when you shop here,” said Krippinger. “You’ll see some things and try some things that you probably wouldn’t see at some other stores.”

They say Lynchburg was chosen for its vibrant restaurant scene. The store is open seven days per week.

