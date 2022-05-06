Virginia Western students create campus replica in Minecraft

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A group of gifted students at Virginia Western Community College has created a new campus, this one in the world of Minecraft.

Members of the Gaming Club developed the idea and began construction of the virtual campus during the pandemic.

The college says while most groups struggled to keep students engaged and active during the pandemic, the activity gave students a common goal.

“When students find a common goal and something that brings them together to work toward that goal, the results are amazing,” said Natasha Lee, Virginia Western’s Student Activities Coordinator. “These students care about the campus, and this project gave them something to rally behind when they were getting burnt out from their normal.”

The students’ creation is viewable at virginiawestern.edu/student-life/minecraft/ and can be used for virtual tours and exploring campus.

