Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
Advertisement

Virginia Western students create campus replica in Minecraft

By Justin Geary
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 8:36 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A group of gifted students at Virginia Western Community College has created a new campus, this one in the world of Minecraft.

Members of the Gaming Club developed the idea and began construction of the virtual campus during the pandemic.

The college says while most groups struggled to keep students engaged and active during the pandemic, the activity gave students a common goal.

“When students find a common goal and something that brings them together to work toward that goal, the results are amazing,” said Natasha Lee, Virginia Western’s Student Activities Coordinator. “These students care about the campus, and this project gave them something to rally behind when they were getting burnt out from their normal.”

The students’ creation is viewable at virginiawestern.edu/student-life/minecraft/ and can be used for virtual tours and exploring campus.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Virginia leaders react to draft opinion about possible overturning of Roe v. Wade
President Joe Biden said on Tuesday the decision could potentially imperil several rights.
Biden blasts ‘radical’ Roe draft, warns other rights at risk
Some Virginia electric rates going up
Casey White and Vicki White
New details released in search for Alabama corrections officer, escaped inmate
Man dead after crash leaving Walmart lot in Roanoke Co.

Latest News

Virginia Western Students Make Campus Replica through Minecraft
Roanoke Students Make VWCC Accessible Through Minecraft
Lynchburg restaurants like Market at Main are packed with visiting families celebrating...
Lynchburg businesses enjoy Liberty University graduation crowds
Liberty Biz Prepares for Liberty Commencement
Lynchburg Biz Prepares for Liberty Commencement
Liberty Title IX Plans: Six Months Later
Liberty Title IX Plans: Six Months Later