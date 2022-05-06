Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
Advertisement

Youngkin announces members of Commission to Combat Antisemitism

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin, speaks during an interview in his office at the Capitol Tuesday...
Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin, speaks during an interview in his office at the Capitol Tuesday Feb. 15, 2022, in Richmond, Va. Youngkin was inaugurated one month ago. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)(Steve Helber | AP)
By Justin Geary
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 1:32 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Governor Glenn Youngkin announced the members of the Commission to Combat Antisemitism.

According to the governor’s team, the commission will make recommendations to Governor Youngkin and the General Assembly about ways to combat the increasing antisemitic acts in the commonwealth.

“I promised that I would fight antisemitism in all its forms and address discrimination head-on. Hate has no place in our great Commonwealth,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “I am proud to appoint these new members to the commission. Together we will take concrete steps to help Virginia combat antisemitism.”

The Commission will study antisemitism in the Commonwealth, propose actions to combat antisemitism, reduce the number of antisemitic incidents, and compile materials and provide assistance to Virginia’s public school system and state institutions of higher education in relation to antisemitism and its connection to the Holocaust.

The new commission consists of the following members:

· Jeffrey A. Rosen of McLean, Former Acting Attorney General of the United States, Chairman

· Samuel Asher of Richmond, Executive Director, Virginia Holocaust Museum

· Mel Chaskin of Fairfax Station, President, Vanguard Research, Inc.

· Eric Fusfield of Arlington, Director of Legislative Affairs, B’nai B’rith International

· Jennifer L. Goss of Augusta County, Program Manager, Echoes & Reflections

· Bruce Hoffman of Fairfax, Director, Center for Jewish Civilization, Georgetown University, Washington, D.C.

· William J. Kilberg of McLean, Retired Senior Partner, Gibson Dunn, LLP

· Julie Strauss Levin of Leesburg, Attorney

· Earl G. Matthews of Great Falls, President, Veeam Government Solutions

· Connie A. Meyer of Virginia Beach, Editor and Founder, Hampton Roads Weekly

· Kenneth A. Miller of Virginia Beach, Retired Police Chief, Petersburg Bureau of Police

· Susan O’Prandy Fierro of Prince George, Commonwealth’s Attorney of Prince George County

· Eric Rozenman of Fairfax City, Communications Consultant, Jewish Policy Center, Washington, D.C.

· Arthur B. Sandler of Virginia Beach

· Camille Q. Solberg of Purcellville, State Policy Expert, Intercessors of America

The new commission consists of the following Ex-officio members:

· Attorney General Jason Miyares, Attorney General of Virginia

· Secretary Aimee Guidera, Secretary of Education

· Secretary Robert Mosier, Secretary of Public Safety and Homeland Security

Rosa Atkins, Interim Chief Diversity, Opportunity, and Inclusion Officer

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Virginia leaders react to draft opinion about possible overturning of Roe v. Wade
President Joe Biden said on Tuesday the decision could potentially imperil several rights.
Biden blasts ‘radical’ Roe draft, warns other rights at risk
Some Virginia electric rates going up
Casey White and Vicki White
New details released in search for Alabama corrections officer, escaped inmate
Man dead after crash leaving Walmart lot in Roanoke Co.

Latest News

Governor Glenn Youngkin is ordering most state employees to return to their offices.
State employees ordered to return to office
FILE - In this Sept. 17, 2019 photo, a U.S. border patrol officer directs a Nicaraguan migrant...
US quietly expands asylum limits while preparing to end them
Major construction continues in Virginia's Capitol Square, with the new General Assembly...
Major construction continues in Capitol Square
The Democratic president has placed renewed emphasis on deficit reduction going into the...
Biden showcases deficit progress in bid to counter critics