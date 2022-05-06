Youngkin announces members of Commission to Combat Antisemitism

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Governor Glenn Youngkin announced the members of the Commission to Combat Antisemitism.

According to the governor’s team, the commission will make recommendations to Governor Youngkin and the General Assembly about ways to combat the increasing antisemitic acts in the commonwealth.

“I promised that I would fight antisemitism in all its forms and address discrimination head-on. Hate has no place in our great Commonwealth,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “I am proud to appoint these new members to the commission. Together we will take concrete steps to help Virginia combat antisemitism.”

The Commission will study antisemitism in the Commonwealth, propose actions to combat antisemitism, reduce the number of antisemitic incidents, and compile materials and provide assistance to Virginia’s public school system and state institutions of higher education in relation to antisemitism and its connection to the Holocaust.

The new commission consists of the following members:

· Jeffrey A. Rosen of McLean, Former Acting Attorney General of the United States, Chairman

· Samuel Asher of Richmond, Executive Director, Virginia Holocaust Museum

· Mel Chaskin of Fairfax Station, President, Vanguard Research, Inc.

· Eric Fusfield of Arlington, Director of Legislative Affairs, B’nai B’rith International

· Jennifer L. Goss of Augusta County, Program Manager, Echoes & Reflections

· Bruce Hoffman of Fairfax, Director, Center for Jewish Civilization, Georgetown University, Washington, D.C.

· William J. Kilberg of McLean, Retired Senior Partner, Gibson Dunn, LLP

· Julie Strauss Levin of Leesburg, Attorney

· Earl G. Matthews of Great Falls, President, Veeam Government Solutions

· Connie A. Meyer of Virginia Beach, Editor and Founder, Hampton Roads Weekly

· Kenneth A. Miller of Virginia Beach, Retired Police Chief, Petersburg Bureau of Police

· Susan O’Prandy Fierro of Prince George, Commonwealth’s Attorney of Prince George County

· Eric Rozenman of Fairfax City, Communications Consultant, Jewish Policy Center, Washington, D.C.

· Arthur B. Sandler of Virginia Beach

· Camille Q. Solberg of Purcellville, State Policy Expert, Intercessors of America

The new commission consists of the following Ex-officio members:

· Attorney General Jason Miyares, Attorney General of Virginia

· Secretary Aimee Guidera, Secretary of Education

· Secretary Robert Mosier, Secretary of Public Safety and Homeland Security

Rosa Atkins, Interim Chief Diversity, Opportunity, and Inclusion Officer

