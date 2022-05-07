Big Lick Comics prepares for “free comic book day”

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Big Lick Comics, like many shops, is preparing to give out thousands of free comic books on Saturday.

Free Comic Book Day is a national event and this is the second year Big Lick Comics is participating. Vendors, artists and much more will also accompany the event. They expect to give out at least 4,000 free comic books.

For Big Lick Comics, they enjoy the community connection that is on display for the special day.

“The old time collector, that could be my dad’s age or even my grandfather’s age, connecting with a six-year-old over the same story on site? It’s beautiful when you see that and it’s something that keeps us going every single day of seeing that community continue to come in,” said JD Sutphin, co-owner of Big Lick Comics.

Big Lick Comics will open its doors at 10 a.m. on Saturday, but Sutphin encourages people to get there early. The free comic books will be available while supplies last and the shop will be open until 7 p.m.

