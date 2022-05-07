Cloudy and cool today with scattered showers.

Cloudy and cool today

Showers spread into the region today

Cool through the weekend

MOTHERS’ DAY WEEKEND

The low pressure system that brought us stormy weather on Friday will move out to the ocean Saturday and becomes cut off. This means we can expect lots of clouds along with a chance of intermittent, off/on showers for today. If you have outdoor plans we will likely see showers spread into the region from the Northwest to the Southeast. Mountain locations will see showers spread in mid to late morning.

Cloudy skies and scattered showers are expected today. (WDBJ Weather)

Temperatures also will be cooler than average, only reaching the mid 60s and actually dropping a few degrees this afternoon.

Cloudy and cool today. (WDBJ Weather)

SUNDAY

A high pressure system should move into the region Sunday which should push that cut-off low out into the Atlantic, delivering more sunshine in the afternoon for Mother’s Day. Despite clearing skies, we’ll keep cool temperatures with highs staying in the low-mid 60s.

Cool and dry on Mother's Day (WDBJ Weather)

LOOKING AHEAD

Next week will offer more typical spring weather as temperatures warm back to the 70s, and possibly even some 80s by midweek. Looks like rain chances will try to build back in next Wednesday.

