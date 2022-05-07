Community gathers to honor and remember gun violence victims

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Camden Brown’s family held a birthday celebration for him on Saturday. Friday would have been his 9th birthday. Brown was at a friend’s house in August of last year when he found a gun and accidentally shot himself.

Saturday was an opportunity for friends, family, and the community to come together to grieve the loss of the special little boy that those close to him nicknamed “Stink”, and to remember other victims of gun violence in the Star City.

”I want it to be for everybody who has lost a loved one because I know the pain. I just want other people who have gone through this to understand that nobody has forgotten about you. I haven’t forgotten about you and show that the community hasn’t forgotten about you. Justice should be served any way it can be served. If we make it aware that we’re still standing here today, trying to stand up for gun violence and get it to stop, it can be done but we have to have the people and the ability to do it,” said Da’Naisha Jackson, Camden Brown’s mother.

Roanoke Fire-EMS and Councilman Joe Cobb were also in attendance.

