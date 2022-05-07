Kiwanis Club of Roanoke hosts annual pancake day fundraiser

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Saturday, the Kiwanis Club of Roanoke held its annual pancake fundraiser.

Organizers say it’s the 27th year for the event.

The event takes place until 1 p.m.

The organization, with the help of volunteers served up about 2,300 families, all to raise thousands of dollars that go right back into the community.

“Our service budget funds this past year twenty eight local charities as well as $15,000 in scholarships and $15,000 in career and technical scholarships,” said Ben Spiker, Kiwanis Club of Roanoke president elect.

Kiwanis Club of Roanoke is also having a live auction.

To get details about the auction click here.

