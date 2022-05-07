Hometown Local
Kiwanis Club of Roanoke hosts annual pancake day fundraiser

Kiwanis Club of Roanoke Virginia
Kiwanis Club of Roanoke Virginia(WDBJ 7)
By Sophia Borrelli
Published: May. 7, 2022 at 10:18 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Saturday, the Kiwanis Club of Roanoke held its annual pancake fundraiser.

Organizers say it’s the 27th year for the event.

The event takes place until 1 p.m.

The organization, with the help of volunteers served up about 2,300 families, all to raise thousands of dollars that go right back into the community.

“Our service budget funds this past year twenty eight local charities as well as $15,000 in scholarships and $15,000 in career and technical scholarships,” said Ben Spiker, Kiwanis Club of Roanoke president elect.

Kiwanis Club of Roanoke is also having a live auction.

