(WDBJ) - The effects of Friday’s Weather Alert Day have left thousands without power throughout southwest Virginia.

See below for a list of companies and counties affected:

ROANOKE COUNTY

Appalachian Power Company 1,026

BEDFORD COUNTY

Appalachian Power Company 974

CITY OF DANVILLE

Danville Utilities 1,261

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY

BARC Electric Cooperative 809

CARROLL COUNTY

Appalachian Power Company 504

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.