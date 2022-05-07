“Rain or shine, I was ready” Radford graduates make the most of bad weather during 2022 commencement

RADFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - The sun hasn’t been around much for the last couple days, but it wasn’t going to stop Radford University graduates from walking across the stage.

”Nothing’s stopping me from walking across that stage,” said Amy Williams.

“Rain or shine I was ready, still ready,” said Zahna Jones.

“We’re not gonna let any bad weather hold us up,” said Eric McGuire.

“I think rain or shine everyone was gonna be upbeat today and excited for what’s to come,” said Connor Baine.

A total of 1,621 students, 345 graduate and 1,276 undergraduate, walked across the stage on Friday and Saturday. This was also the second year that Radford University Carilion students also were a part of the main campus commencement.

2018 grad and Paralympic gold medalist Nick Mayhugh was the keynote speaker.

