Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
Advertisement

“Rain or shine, I was ready” Radford graduates make the most of bad weather during 2022 commencement

A Radford graduate shakes hands with interim president Carolyn Ringer Lepre after receiving his...
A Radford graduate shakes hands with interim president Carolyn Ringer Lepre after receiving his diploma.(Will Thomas)
By Will Thomas
Published: May. 7, 2022 at 6:50 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RADFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - The sun hasn’t been around much for the last couple days, but it wasn’t going to stop Radford University graduates from walking across the stage.

”Nothing’s stopping me from walking across that stage,” said Amy Williams.

“Rain or shine I was ready, still ready,” said Zahna Jones.

“We’re not gonna let any bad weather hold us up,” said Eric McGuire.

“I think rain or shine everyone was gonna be upbeat today and excited for what’s to come,” said Connor Baine.

A total of 1,621 students, 345 graduate and 1,276 undergraduate, walked across the stage on Friday and Saturday. This was also the second year that Radford University Carilion students also were a part of the main campus commencement.

2018 grad and Paralympic gold medalist Nick Mayhugh was the keynote speaker.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Virginia leaders react to draft opinion about possible overturning of Roe v. Wade
President Joe Biden said on Tuesday the decision could potentially imperil several rights.
Biden blasts ‘radical’ Roe draft, warns other rights at risk
Some Virginia electric rates going up
Casey White and Vicki White
New details released in search for Alabama corrections officer, escaped inmate
Man dead after crash leaving Walmart lot in Roanoke Co.

Latest News

Ryliegh Willow Robb in high spirits during treatment on Friday. Robb was bit by a rabid fox in...
Bedford County four-year-old recovering well after being bit by rabid fox
Looking at drier conditions to build in overnight just in time for Mother's Day.
May 7: Forecast Update
Kiwanis Club of Roanoke Virginia
Kiwanis Club of Roanoke hosts annual pancake day fundraiser
Birthdays and anniversaries for May 7, 2022
Birthdays and Anniversaries for May 7, 2022