Senior Alert issued for missing 80-year-old man

Stephen Wallenberg, reported missing from King William County
Stephen Wallenberg, reported missing from King William County(Virginia State Police)
By Pat Thomas
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 9:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
KING WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police have issued a Senior Alert as part of the search for an 80-year-old man reported missing from King William County.

The King William County Sheriff’s Office is looking for Stephen Wassenberg, who is white, 6′ and 295 pounds, with blue eyes and gray hair.

He was last reported seen May 6 at 3:45 p.m. on Chaparral Drive in Woodbridge. He may have been wearing a navy blue long-sleeve collared shirt, gray sweatpants, deck shoes, a wedding band on his left hand and a silver fidget ring on his right hand, according to police. He may be driving a 2007 silver Toyota Avalon sedan with Virginia license plates DRKEYZ.

Police say Wassenberg suffers from a cognitive impairment, making his disappearance pose a credible threat to his health and safety.

If you have information about his whereabouts, you’re asked to call 804/769-0492.

