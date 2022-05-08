Circle K store robbed in Botetourt Co. early Sunday morning

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office says they are looking for a white male suspect after an early morning armed robbery of the Circle K in the 2700 block of Lee Highway.

The suspect is around five-feet-seven inches and was wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt, white and black skull cap, blue hospital mask and faded skinny jeans. They were also armed with a large knife (bowie knife) that they brought out.

The suspect fled in a 2020 Kia Forte (VA plates: UMD-1728) with a small amount of money and cigarettes. The car was reported stolen out of Loudon County, Virginia.

The suspect is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached. Contact 911 immediately if the suspect is located.

Contact 928-2243 with information about the robbery.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.