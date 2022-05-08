Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
Advertisement

Cool and cloudy Mother’s Day

Warm and dry conditions return for the start of the week
By Meteorologist Christian Johansen
Published: May. 8, 2022 at 6:42 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
  • Cloudy and cool today
  • Sunshine returns Monday and temperatures warm
  • Rain chances return for the end of the week

MOTHERS’ DAY

Our weather maker will continue to push to the east taking any rain chances with it, but it will continue to keep us cloudy today. This will also keep us cool with highs the 50s for Mother’s Day. Winds will increase today with gusts around 15-20 MPH.

Cloudy and cool today.
Cloudy and cool today.(WDBJ Weather)

LOOKING AHEAD

Next week will offer more typical spring weather as temperatures warm back to the 70s, and possibly even some 80s by midweek. Looks like rain chances will try to build back in by next Friday, so we will remain dry for much of the work week.

10 Day outlook
10 Day outlook(WDBJ Weather)

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Virginia leaders react to draft opinion about possible overturning of Roe v. Wade
President Joe Biden said on Tuesday the decision could potentially imperil several rights.
Biden blasts ‘radical’ Roe draft, warns other rights at risk
Some Virginia electric rates going up
Casey White and Vicki White
New details released in search for Alabama corrections officer, escaped inmate
Man dead after crash leaving Walmart lot in Roanoke Co.

Latest News

A cooler than normal Mother's Day for us with dry conditions.
Drying out overnight; remaining cool & cloudy for Mother’s Day
Saturday Morning Update
Damp and cool for Saturday.
Storms pushing east; lingering rain to start the weekend
Severe storm chances continue into the evening.
Friday, April 6 - Afternoon Weather Update