Cool and cloudy Mother’s Day

Cloudy and cool today

Sunshine returns Monday and temperatures warm

Rain chances return for the end of the week

MOTHERS’ DAY

Our weather maker will continue to push to the east taking any rain chances with it, but it will continue to keep us cloudy today. This will also keep us cool with highs the 50s for Mother’s Day. Winds will increase today with gusts around 15-20 MPH.

Cloudy and cool today. (WDBJ Weather)

LOOKING AHEAD

Next week will offer more typical spring weather as temperatures warm back to the 70s, and possibly even some 80s by midweek. Looks like rain chances will try to build back in by next Friday, so we will remain dry for much of the work week.

10 Day outlook (WDBJ Weather)

