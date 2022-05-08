Cool and cloudy Mother’s Day
Warm and dry conditions return for the start of the week
Published: May. 8, 2022 at 6:42 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
- Cloudy and cool today
- Sunshine returns Monday and temperatures warm
- Rain chances return for the end of the week
MOTHERS’ DAY
Our weather maker will continue to push to the east taking any rain chances with it, but it will continue to keep us cloudy today. This will also keep us cool with highs the 50s for Mother’s Day. Winds will increase today with gusts around 15-20 MPH.
LOOKING AHEAD
Next week will offer more typical spring weather as temperatures warm back to the 70s, and possibly even some 80s by midweek. Looks like rain chances will try to build back in by next Friday, so we will remain dry for much of the work week.
Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.