Crowd gathers in downtown Roanoke in support of abortion rights

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A crowd of more than 100 people in support of abortion rights gathered on the steps of the Roanoke City Municipal Building before marching downtown on Sunday afternoon.

The protest comes after a Supreme Court document was leaked this week showing SCOTUS could potentially overturn Roe v. Wade.

“My body, my choice” rang out downtown as the crowd made their way down Campbell Avenue, calling on residents to support reproductive rights.

”It affects absolutely everyone and it should be a person’s choice to choose whether or not they want motherhood,” said one organizer, who declined to share her name.

Del. Sam Rasoul was on the steps with the crowd and shared pictures of him with fellow protesters. On his Twitter page he said, “The right to privacy is at stake. Today we are coming out to protect our 14th Amendment rights and people’s right to proper healthcare.”

