Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
Advertisement

Downtown Roanoke restaurants welcome in Mother’s Day crowds

A "Happy Mother's Day" sign outside of Jack Brown's downtown on Sunday afternoon.
A "Happy Mother's Day" sign outside of Jack Brown's downtown on Sunday afternoon.(Will Thomas)
By Will Thomas
Published: May. 8, 2022 at 7:24 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Mother’s Day is always a special day to celebrate the many women who have made a difference in our lives. Downtown Roanoke restaurants made sure mother’s and their families were welcomed in on Sunday.

2 Chill had live music on display as families enjoyed their brunch, The Roanoke Hotel held a brunch celebration, Scrambled had lines out the door and many other businesses and restaurants had “Happy Mother’s Day” signs outside.

”When people come to your restaurant on Mother’s Day, it really is like a congratulatory thing. It’s almost like we think you have good food, you have good service and we have fun when we’re in here and all those things together is a recipe for a busy day,” said Garry Fleming, co-owner of Scrambled downtown.

Fleming and the other restaurants were happy to have the extra foot traffic and give families the chance to celebrate Mother’s Day.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Virginia leaders react to draft opinion about possible overturning of Roe v. Wade
President Joe Biden said on Tuesday the decision could potentially imperil several rights.
Biden blasts ‘radical’ Roe draft, warns other rights at risk
Some Virginia electric rates going up
Casey White and Vicki White
New details released in search for Alabama corrections officer, escaped inmate
Man dead after crash leaving Walmart lot in Roanoke Co.

Latest News

One of the many signs on display at Sunday's protest in support of abortion rights in downtown...
Crowd gathers in downtown Roanoke in support of abortion rights
Temperatures gradually warm this week.
May 8: Forecast Update
traffic alert
Multi-vehicle crash along I-81N in Botetourt Co. cleared
Police lights (WBAY file photo)
Circle K store robbed in Botetourt Co. early Sunday morning