Downtown Roanoke restaurants welcome in Mother’s Day crowds

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Mother’s Day is always a special day to celebrate the many women who have made a difference in our lives. Downtown Roanoke restaurants made sure mother’s and their families were welcomed in on Sunday.

2 Chill had live music on display as families enjoyed their brunch, The Roanoke Hotel held a brunch celebration, Scrambled had lines out the door and many other businesses and restaurants had “Happy Mother’s Day” signs outside.

”When people come to your restaurant on Mother’s Day, it really is like a congratulatory thing. It’s almost like we think you have good food, you have good service and we have fun when we’re in here and all those things together is a recipe for a busy day,” said Garry Fleming, co-owner of Scrambled downtown.

Fleming and the other restaurants were happy to have the extra foot traffic and give families the chance to celebrate Mother’s Day.

