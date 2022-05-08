Lynchburg men, W&L women repeat as ODAC lacrosse champs

LEXINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - Sunday saw two familiar programs raising trophies at the ODAC lacrosse championships in Lexington.

The second-seeded Lynchburg men took down 5-seed Hampden-Sydney 18-7 to claim back-to-back conference titles at Washington and Lee’s Wilson Field.

Riley Mitchell and Kyle Lewis tallied four goals each to lead the Hornets to the league’s automatic NCAA Division III tournament bid.

On the women’s side, top-seeded Washington and Lee continued its dominance, as the Generals took down second-seeded Roanoke 11-5 on their home turf to claim a 12th straight ODAC title.

Hanna Bishop scored six of the Generals’ 11 goals in the game and goaltender Caroline Kranich saved five of the 10 shots she faced.

