Abingdon native sentenced for stealing mail and bank fraud

By Justin Geary
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 1:02 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
ABINGDON, Va. (WDBJ) - An Abingdon native, who stole mail from over 100 addresses in the Abingdon area, was sentenced to 36 months in prison Monday, according to the United State Attorney’s Office Western District of Virginia.

Bradley Wolfe, 38, pleaded guilty to one count of possession of stolen mail and one count of bank fraud.

Wolfe admitted to stealing mail from home mailboxes in Abingdon, Meadowview, Glade Spring, and Chilhowie from March to September 2021. The items stolen included packages, cash, a U.S. passport, diabetes medication, and checks worth thousands of dollars.

In one case, Wolfe altered a stolen check by replacing the payee’s name with his own and cashed it in at the Eastman Credit Union in Abingdon for $4,890.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office and the United States Postal Inspection Service investigated the case, with the assistance of the U.S. Marshal Service.

