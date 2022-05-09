Christian country rocker Zach Williams will play in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Christian country rock singer Zach Williams is scheduled to perform at the Berglund Center October 22.

Williams went solo in 2016 after fronting Zach Williams and the Reformation and Brothers of Grace.

His hits include “Chain Breaker,” “Old Church Choir” and “There Was Jesus,” with Dolly Parton.

Tickets go on sale Friday, May 13 at henritzedentaltickets.com , by phone at 1-866-HDG–TICKETS and at the Berglund Center Box Office.

