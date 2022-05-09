Gas prices in Roanoke up $1.33 cents from last year

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Average gasoline prices in Roanoke have risen 16.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.06 per gallon today, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 155 stations in Roanoke. Prices in Roanoke are 15 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand $1.33 per gallon higher than a year ago. The price of diesel has risen 22.6 cents nationally in the past week and stands at $5.51 per gallon.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Roanoke was priced at $3.88 per gallon yesterday while the most expensive was $4.39 per gallon, a difference of 51 cents per gallon. The lowest price in the state yesterday was $3.35 per gallon while the highest was $5.49 per gallon, a difference of $2.14 per gallon.

The national average price of gasoline has risen 13.6 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.31 per gallon today. The national average is up 19.6 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands $1.36 per gallon higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

Historical gasoline prices in Roanoke and the national average going back ten years:

May 9, 2021: $2.73 per gallon (U.S. Average: $2.95 per gallon)

May 9, 2020: $1.51 per gallon (U.S. Average: $1.84 per gallon)

May 9, 2019: $2.57 per gallon (U.S. Average: $2.87 per gallon)

May 9, 2018: $2.58 per gallon (U.S. Average: $2.84 per gallon)

May 9, 2017: $2.10 per gallon (U.S. Average: $2.33 per gallon)

May 9, 2016: $2.05 per gallon (U.S. Average: $2.21 per gallon)

May 9, 2015: $2.34 per gallon (U.S. Average: $2.66 per gallon)

May 9, 2014: $3.41 per gallon (U.S. Average: $3.67 per gallon)

May 9, 2013: $3.24 per gallon (U.S. Average: $3.55 per gallon)

May 9, 2012: $3.49 per gallon (U.S. Average: $3.74 per gallon)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Greensboro- $4.09 per gallon, up 14 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.95 per gallon.

Winston-Salem- $4.09 per gallon, up 14.5 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.95 per gallon.

Virginia- $4.22 per gallon, up 17 cents per gallon from last week’s $4.05 per gallon.

“Gasoline and diesel prices alike saw strong upward momentum last week as oil prices continued to climb after the EU signaled its desire to sanction Russian oil. In addition, U.S. petroleum inventories saw yet another weekly decline as we near the start of summer driving season,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “Not only are diesel prices at a record high, they are at their largest differential to gasoline on record, surpassing the 98-cent difference in 2008 and currently standing at a $1.20 per gallon premium. While motorists filling with gasoline have seen a slight rise in prices, diesel’s surge will be a double whammy as diesel prices will soon be passed along to retail channels, further pushing up the cost of goods.”

