Man charged for shooting of two in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Roanoke man has been charged in connection with a double shooting Monday morning.

Mann D. Murray, 22, faces charges of malicious wounding and use of a firearm in commission of a felony.

About 9:30 a.m. May 9, Roanoke Police report, they were were patrolling the area near Salem Turnpike NW and 24th Street NW when they heard what sounded like several gunshots coming from the direction of Delta Drive NW. As officers headed there, they were notified of a person with a gunshot wound in the 2400 block of Delta Drive. Officers found two men outside a home with what appeared to be non-life-threatening gunshot wounds, according to police. Roanoke Fire-EMS took both men to a hospital for treatment.

Evidence at the scene and surveillance video led police in the direction of a suspect vehicle, where they found Murray and took him into custody.

Autoplay Caption

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.