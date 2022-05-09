Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
Advertisement

Mandatory 10-digit dialing begins in May for new 540/826 overlay area code

generic graphic
generic graphic(MGN / Rawpixel Ltd / CC BY 2.0)
By Justin Geary
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 1:47 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Residents living in the 540 area code will have to do 10-digit dialing starting May 14.

Local calls made with just seven digits will not be connected, according to the SCC.

This is the second step from a June 2020 relief plan approved by the State Corporation Commission (SCC) to phase in the new 826 area code. Permissive 10-digit dialing for the 540 area code region began in November 2021.

The 540 area code encompasses the northwestern and southwestern portions of the Commonwealth; including Blacksburg, Christiansburg, Culpeper, Fredericksburg, Front Royal, Harrisonburg, Radford, Roanoke, Salem, Staunton, Waynesboro, and Winchester.

The SCC says the number of available “540″ phone numbers is expected to run out in the coming months. The SCC approved an overlay, which is the addition of another area code (826) to the same geographic region served by an existing area code (540). Beginning June 14, 2022, new telephone lines or services may be assigned numbers using the new 826 area code.

Residents and businesses who already have a 540 number won’t have to change numbers.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Virginia leaders react to draft opinion about possible overturning of Roe v. Wade
President Joe Biden said on Tuesday the decision could potentially imperil several rights.
Biden blasts ‘radical’ Roe draft, warns other rights at risk
Some Virginia electric rates going up
Casey White and Vicki White
New details released in search for Alabama corrections officer, escaped inmate
Man dead after crash leaving Walmart lot in Roanoke Co.

Latest News

An investigation is underway after a woman was killed on a city bus in Phoenix Friday afternoon.
Woman injured after crashing stolen car in Alleghany County
Zach Williams (Source: Craig Rickert)
Christian country rocker Zach Williams will play in Roanoke
File graphic from the CDC of COVID-19.
Positive test percentage from Virginia COVID tests continues to rise
(Source: MGN)
Abingdon native sentenced for stealing mail and bank fraud