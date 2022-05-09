Hometown Local
Public input requested for Botetourt regional plan

Botetourt County, VA Logo
Botetourt County, VA Logo(Botetourt County, VA)
By Pat Thomas
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 10:17 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Botetourt County is seeking input from the community to update its comprehensive plan.

“Envision Botetourt 2040″ is designed to guide land development, growth and policy in the county. The Comprehensive Plan sets goals for planning areas, including transportation, economic development, housing and future land use, according to the county.

A county statement reads, “The plan’s content and success depend on engagement with the community, County staff and elected officials. Put simply, this is your plan, and we want you to get involved. There are a series of surveys that are open through June 3, 2022 for public input.”

The surveys focus on:

· Recreation

· Community Facilities

· Transportation

· Housing

· Future Land Use

To be part of the process, click botetourtva.gov/comprehensiveplan or click here. The survey is available on desktops and mobile devices.

If you are unable to access the survey online, visit a county library branch for assistance.

