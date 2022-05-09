Roanoke County seeks survey feedback on comprehensive plan

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Time is running out to have your voice heard in the Roanoke County 200 Plan Spring 2022 online surveys.

There are 11 community planning areas in the county that each have their own surveys where residents can answer questions about natural and cultural resources, land use, infrastructure, and transportation.

This feedback, paired with the response at community open houses held last month, will help county officials put together a plan for the county for the next 15 years.

“This is the last phase of general community feedback before we draft the document this summer and fall,” explains Alexander Jones, a planner with the county. “Hopefully by the end of the year, we’ll begin to take an actual draft document to the planning commission as well as the board of supervisors to begin getting the comprehensive plan adopted for that 15-year window that we’re looking at from 2023 to 2038.”

There are two surveys for each designated community planning area; each one should take about 10 minutes to complete.

The surveys are open until Sunday, May 15 and can be found here.

