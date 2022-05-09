Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
Advertisement

Roanoke County seeks survey feedback on comprehensive plan

Roanoke County 200 Plan
Roanoke County 200 Plan(Roanoke County)
By Brittany Morgan
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 3:18 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Time is running out to have your voice heard in the Roanoke County 200 Plan Spring 2022 online surveys.

There are 11 community planning areas in the county that each have their own surveys where residents can answer questions about natural and cultural resources, land use, infrastructure, and transportation.

This feedback, paired with the response at community open houses held last month, will help county officials put together a plan for the county for the next 15 years.

“This is the last phase of general community feedback before we draft the document this summer and fall,” explains Alexander Jones, a planner with the county. “Hopefully by the end of the year, we’ll begin to take an actual draft document to the planning commission as well as the board of supervisors to begin getting the comprehensive plan adopted for that 15-year window that we’re looking at from 2023 to 2038.”

There are two surveys for each designated community planning area; each one should take about 10 minutes to complete.

The surveys are open until Sunday, May 15 and can be found here.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Virginia leaders react to draft opinion about possible overturning of Roe v. Wade
President Joe Biden said on Tuesday the decision could potentially imperil several rights.
Biden blasts ‘radical’ Roe draft, warns other rights at risk
Some Virginia electric rates going up
Casey White and Vicki White
New details released in search for Alabama corrections officer, escaped inmate
Man dead after crash leaving Walmart lot in Roanoke Co.

Latest News

Pro-Choice Crowds Gather In Downtown Roanoke
Pro-Choice Crowds Gather In Downtown Roanoke
Downtown Roanoke Mother's Day 2022 Festivities
Downtown Roanoke Mother's Day 2022 Festivities
WDBJ7 Happy Mother's Day 2022
WDBJ7 Happy Mother's Day 2022
One of the many signs on display at Sunday's protest in support of abortion rights in downtown...
Crowd gathers in downtown Roanoke in support of abortion rights