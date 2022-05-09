Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
Advertisement

Suns coach: NBA should consider families-only seats at games

Monty Williams leads Suns to Western Conference Finals
Monty Williams leads Suns to Western Conference Finals
By DAVID BRANDT
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 4:56 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Phoenix Suns coach Monty Williams says the NBA should consider having a special section in the stands reserved for the families of visiting teams in the wake of Chris Paul’s family being harassed during a playoff game in Dallas.

The incident happened Sunday during Game 4 of the Western Conference semifinals between the Dallas Mavericks and Suns.

The Mavericks said afterward that they were aware of an incident between a fan and Paul’s family at American Airlines Center and that the fan was ejected. Paul tweeted about the incident after it happened but didn’t speak to the media following practice Monday.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Virginia leaders react to draft opinion about possible overturning of Roe v. Wade
President Joe Biden said on Tuesday the decision could potentially imperil several rights.
Biden blasts ‘radical’ Roe draft, warns other rights at risk
Some Virginia electric rates going up
Casey White and Vicki White
New details released in search for Alabama corrections officer, escaped inmate
Man dead after crash leaving Walmart lot in Roanoke Co.

Latest News

A Look At College Lacrosse Scores For Sunday
College Lacrosse Scores For Sunday
The Lynchburg Hornets celebrate after a goal in Sunday's ODAC Championship win over...
Lynchburg men, W&L women repeat as ODAC lacrosse champs
Rich Strike (21), with Sonny Leon aboard, beats Epicenter (3), with Joel Rosario aboard, at the...
80-1 long-shot Rich Strike crosses finish line first in Kentucky Derby
Willis Preps for NFL Rookie Camp