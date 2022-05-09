Suns coach: NBA should consider families-only seats at games

Phoenix Suns coach Monty Williams says the NBA should consider having a special section in the stands reserved for the families of visiting teams in the wake of Chris Paul’s family being harassed during a playoff game in Dallas.

The incident happened Sunday during Game 4 of the Western Conference semifinals between the Dallas Mavericks and Suns.

The Mavericks said afterward that they were aware of an incident between a fan and Paul’s family at American Airlines Center and that the fan was ejected. Paul tweeted about the incident after it happened but didn’t speak to the media following practice Monday.

