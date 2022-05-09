Sunshine returns with warming temperatures

A chilly start to our day

Sunshine returns Monday and temperatures warm

Rain chances return by the end of the week

THIS WEEK

Temperatures will be slightly below the average to start off the work week. Highs on Monday will range in the upper 60s and low 70s with plenty of sunshine. Sunny skies and a northerly flow remain into Tuesday, but temperatures will gradually increase into the mid 70s for most on that day.

Nice sunshine returns with pleasant temperatures. (WDBJ Weather)

An upper ridge moves in Wednesday from the Gulf of Mexico. This means temperatures will moderate back up near seasonable in the mid-upper 70s and low 80s. We hold onto these temperatures into the weekend.

Temperatures climb into the upper 70s by midweek. (WDBJ Weather)

The low pressure system that brought stronger storms Friday, cloudy and damp conditions Saturday, and just clouds on Mother’s Day will return later this week. Throughout this week this system will linger near the coast and eventually tries to head back towards our area. This will bring back a chance for rain possibly as early as Thursday night. Most of the precipitation will build back in on Friday and Saturday in the form of scattered showers and storms.

It looks like showers and storms return to the region by the end of the work week. (WDBJ Weather)

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.