Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
Advertisement

Sunshine returns with warming temperatures

Dry pattern sets up for this week
By Meteorologist Leo Hirsbrunner
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 3:50 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
  • A chilly start to our day
  • Sunshine returns Monday and temperatures warm
  • Rain chances return by the end of the week

THIS WEEK

Temperatures will be slightly below the average to start off the work week. Highs on Monday will range in the upper 60s and low 70s with plenty of sunshine. Sunny skies and a northerly flow remain into Tuesday, but temperatures will gradually increase into the mid 70s for most on that day.

Nice sunshine returns with pleasant temperatures.
Nice sunshine returns with pleasant temperatures.(WDBJ Weather)

An upper ridge moves in Wednesday from the Gulf of Mexico. This means temperatures will moderate back up near seasonable in the mid-upper 70s and low 80s. We hold onto these temperatures into the weekend.

Temperatures climb into the upper 70s by midweek.
Temperatures climb into the upper 70s by midweek.(WDBJ Weather)

The low pressure system that brought stronger storms Friday, cloudy and damp conditions Saturday, and just clouds on Mother’s Day will return later this week. Throughout this week this system will linger near the coast and eventually tries to head back towards our area. This will bring back a chance for rain possibly as early as Thursday night. Most of the precipitation will build back in on Friday and Saturday in the form of scattered showers and storms.

It looks like showers and storms return to the region by the end of the work week.
It looks like showers and storms return to the region by the end of the work week.(WDBJ Weather)

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Virginia leaders react to draft opinion about possible overturning of Roe v. Wade
President Joe Biden said on Tuesday the decision could potentially imperil several rights.
Biden blasts ‘radical’ Roe draft, warns other rights at risk
Some Virginia electric rates going up
Casey White and Vicki White
New details released in search for Alabama corrections officer, escaped inmate
Man dead after crash leaving Walmart lot in Roanoke Co.

Latest News

High and low temperatures will gradually warm up throughout this week. We will be back to...
Sunshine for Monday; temperatures gradually warming up
Sunday Morning Update
A cooler than normal Mother's Day for us with dry conditions.
Drying out overnight; remaining cool & cloudy for Mother’s Day
Saturday Morning Update