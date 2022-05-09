Town of Blacksburg highlights need for affordable housing with social media campaign

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Town of Blacksburg is highlighting the need for affordable housing with a social media campaign.

It’s called Faces of Blacksburg: A Campaign to Promote Affordable Housing Understanding and Action.

“We conducted a large citizen survey last summer where we tried to understand what top priorities were for community members and housing costs was the number one issue,” said Kim Thurlow, Housing and Community Development Initiatives Manager.

That’s why the town started the “Faces of Blacksburg” social media campaign.

One of those faces Jenn Million, who says without the help of the Community Housing Partners, she and her family wouldn’t be able to live in Blacksburg.

“I work for the university, my husband works in Blacksburg too. We both have decent paying jobs, but as you are well aware, the housing in Blacksburg is first of all hard to come by and second of all housing prices are through the roof at this point. Without a program like CHP we wouldn’t be able to live in Blacksburg. If that program were not to exist, today we would have to leave the area,” said Jenn Million, Blacksburg resident.

She wanted to get involved for a number of reasons.

“I think that there are a lot of misconceptions about affordable housing and the types of people that may live in affordable housing. So I want people to know that the types of people that live in affordable housing are people like me. They’re people that work at the university. They’re people whose spouses have been employed in Blacksburg for 20 years. They are people with children in the neighborhood schools and they are people that do a lot of community service,” said Million.

Town officials tell us they’re not just taking to social media to highlight the issue, but taking steps to correct it.

“We’re looking at developing out a housing trust fund which essentially would be a bank account specifically to invest in affordable housing projects within the town. We’re looking at developing out a community land trust which would help make home ownership more affordable for those looking to purchase a home and then we’re looking at supporting through our home and CDBG which are federal subsidized dollars to invest those into affordable housing projects in the town,” said Thurlow.

People like Million hope more affordable housing projects will start popping up in the area.

“We have tons of friends who would love to live in Blacksburg that are unable to. I have coworkers who would love to live in Blacksburg that are unable to and I think that not having that availability really creates a disconnect between the area where you’re working and where you’re living,” said Million.

