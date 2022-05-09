Uber-like lawn mowing service app launches in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Spring is in the air, which means more yardwork for many folks across our hometowns.

But what if you lack mow-tivation? Or are unable to care for your lawn for other reasons?

Enter GreenPal, a company already servicing 250 cities across the country.

“If somebody is going to summon a stranger to come pick them up or allow a stranger to sleep on their couch for a few bucks, then at some point they’d do the same with home services,” says Gene Caballero, company co-founder.

And thus, the idea for GreenPal sprouted. The company launched the Uber-like app to service customers with lawn care.

“The basic service is just mowing, edging, and blowing off hard services, but anything outside the home, anything landscaping,” he adds. “Homeowner wants sod laid or shrubs pruned or mulch or anything like that. We’ve actually had a fence put up through GreenPal. Anything outside of the home is in the realm of possibility.”

The service is now active in Roanoke for vendors and customers to sign up. However, not all vendors make the cut.

“There are some requirements for someone that wants to join the GreenPal platform as a professional. There is a vetting process,” notes Caballero. “They have to be 18 years of age, they have to have a valid Social Security number. They also have to have a valid bank account, valid driver’s license, and they also have to submit pictures of previous work and pictures of commercial grade equipment.”

After a customer signs up and requests services, professionals will then bid on the job. After bids are collected, the homeowner getting the ultimate final pick.

“What the homeowners have told us is they really love the social aspect of it where after every single transaction, a homeowner has the ability to review and rate their vendor. All of that is presented to the homeowner so they can make the best decision based on the quotes that they get,” he explains.

Caballero also says the pricing is different than your typical “service summoning” app.

“It’s basically free for homeowners to sign up and there’s no surcharge. When you order Uber Eats, you hamburger is $12, it gets to your house and it’s $25, there’s nothing like that with GreenPal. If you’re quoted $40, you pay $40. On the vendor side, it’s free for them to join. How we keep the lights on, we keep 5% of the transaction. $50 lawn, we get $2.50 and the rest goes to the vendor.”

The radius of service is about 15 to 20 miles around the Star City.

The app is available via Apple and Android.

