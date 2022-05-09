Unique project brings Blues master to western Virginia

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Tony Coleman is best known as B.B. King’s drummer for over 30 years, but he enjoys performing many different types of music.

And that versatility is serving him well.

Coleman was back at Roanoke’s Final Track Studios Monday morning, putting a lifetime of experience into his latest recording.

“I’ve been playing drums since I was an embryo,” Coleman told WDBJ7. “I just came out loving drumming and loving music.”

His current collaboration is with Johnny King, a Clifton Forge native and a veteran musician who has fronted his own band and played with a long list of national acts.

Coleman was behind the drums during a recording session in October 2019 that sparked an idea.

“It was even then all over the map,” King said of the songs they recorded during that session. “It wasn’t just blues. And it ignited this endeavor that we now claim is a mission from God.”

So far, King has released albums of Rock and Country Music. Next up is a Blues album, with Reggae and Americana to follow.

The project includes five genres of music and more than 100 tracks, and helping to pull it all together is Final Track Studios Owner Skip Brown.

“I remember the first day he kept telling me about all of his friends,” Brown said in an interview. “I said, Johnny just call them right now, because I really wanted to find out if they really were friends or if they were just somebody he knew. The first phone call, the guy said, absolutely, I’ll come and do the record with you.”

The new lineup of Johnny King and Friends will make its official debut this weekend, with performances on Friday night at Carnegie Hall in Lewisburg, West Virginia, and Saturday night at the Historic Masonic Theatre in Clifton Forge.

The shows will feature a group of talented musicians, including Tony Coleman on drums.

“We’re respecting each other’s culture and feeling musically,”Coleman told us, “and it brings us all together in harmony, peace and fun!”

For more information on the performances, click on the following link:

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.