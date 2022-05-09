Village People added to Roanoke disco show

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Village People have been added to a bill headlined by KC and the Sunshine Band at Roanoke’s Elmwood Park June 4.

The costumed disco group, known for hits such as “YMCA,” “Macho Man” and “In the Navy,” will take the same stage as KC’s Miami-based dance band, which hit number one in the ‘70s with “Get Down Tonight,” “That’s the Way I Like It” and “Shake Your Booty,” among other songs.

Victor Willis, an original member of the Village People who left after the ‘70s hits, is back with the touring lineup, along with a live band. Willis plays the role of the “cop” in the group.

Click here for tickets.

