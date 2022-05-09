Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
Advertisement

Whitesnake Farewell Tour scheduled for Elmwood Park

Joel Hoekstra, Michael Devin David Coverdale and Tommy Aldridge of Whitesnake perform at the...
Joel Hoekstra, Michael Devin David Coverdale and Tommy Aldridge of Whitesnake perform at the Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino on August 6 , 2015 in Hollywood, Florida. (Photo by Jeff Daly/Invision/AP)(Jeff Daly | Jeff Daly/Invision/AP)
By Pat Thomas
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 9:25 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Rock band Whitesnake is scheduled to perform at Roanoke’s Elmwood Park as part of the band’s Farewell Tour.

The band is set to perform Friday, September 9.

With lead singer David Coverdale, a member of the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame with the band Deep Purple, Whitesnake was especially popular in the ‘80s with songs and videos including “Here I Go Again,” “Is this Love?” and “Still of the Night.”

Tickets go on sale Friday, May 13, 2022 and will be available at henritzedentaltickets.com, by phone at 1-866-HDG–TICKETS, and at the Berglund Center Box Office.

The show is the final date of the Berglund Center/Roanoke Parks & Recreation Bud Light’s Vinyl Vault concert series.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Virginia leaders react to draft opinion about possible overturning of Roe v. Wade
President Joe Biden said on Tuesday the decision could potentially imperil several rights.
Biden blasts ‘radical’ Roe draft, warns other rights at risk
Some Virginia electric rates going up
Casey White and Vicki White
New details released in search for Alabama corrections officer, escaped inmate
Man dead after crash leaving Walmart lot in Roanoke Co.

Latest News

Birthdays and Anniversaries for May 9, 2022
Birthdays and Anniversaries for May 9, 2022
Gas prices in Roanoke up $1.33 cents from last year
Temperatures close in on 80 by midweek.
Monday, May 9 Morning FastCast
A Look At College Lacrosse Scores For Sunday
College Lacrosse Scores For Sunday