Whitesnake Farewell Tour scheduled for Elmwood Park

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Rock band Whitesnake is scheduled to perform at Roanoke’s Elmwood Park as part of the band’s Farewell Tour.

The band is set to perform Friday, September 9.

With lead singer David Coverdale, a member of the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame with the band Deep Purple, Whitesnake was especially popular in the ‘80s with songs and videos including “Here I Go Again,” “Is this Love?” and “Still of the Night.”

Tickets go on sale Friday, May 13, 2022 and will be available at henritzedentaltickets.com, by phone at 1-866-HDG–TICKETS, and at the Berglund Center Box Office.

The show is the final date of the Berglund Center/Roanoke Parks & Recreation Bud Light’s Vinyl Vault concert series.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.