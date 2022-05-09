Wythe County administration offices expansion construction begins

WYTHEVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - In Wythe County, construction started Monday on the expansion of administrative offices.

The new addition’s main floor will house offices for the Commissioner of Revenue and the Treasurer.

During the construction, some parking spots will be limited, but there will be parking on sixth street.

“Wythe County is growing and with an expanding workforce, there’s high need for additional offices to help meet the needs of the citizens here in Wythe County,” said Elizabeth Delp, Wythe County Public Information Officer.

The 3.8 million dollar project is expected to be complete next year.

