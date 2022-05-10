Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
Advertisement

Bedford Town Council to vote on getting new police building designed

The current station is on the bottom floor of the town municipal building.
The current station is on the bottom floor of the town municipal building.(WDBJ)
By Michael Alachnowicz
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 5:02 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEDFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - Getting a new police building in Bedford could be one step closer after Tuesday night.

At 7 p.m. town council will vote on having a firm create a design of the proposed building. The building would go just down the hill from the current station if it’s eventually approved.

The mayor says there’s still more to do before reaching that point.

“Once we get the design we’d have to put it out to bid and then we’re still working on the finance piece, how we’re going to pay for it. We haven’t got that finalized yet,” said Tim Black.

Black also told WDBJ7 getting a design done could take months.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Virginia leaders react to draft opinion about possible overturning of Roe v. Wade
President Joe Biden said on Tuesday the decision could potentially imperil several rights.
Biden blasts ‘radical’ Roe draft, warns other rights at risk
Some Virginia electric rates going up
Casey White and Vicki White
New details released in search for Alabama corrections officer, escaped inmate
Man dead after crash leaving Walmart lot in Roanoke Co.

Latest News

COVID test generic
COVID cases in Roanoke continue to rise
The CDC is investigating more than 100 cases of unexplained hepatitis in children, including 5...
Roanoke health leader explains pediatric hepatitis investigation
The new Lynchburg Sports Locker inside Park View Community Mission's Food for Thought location.
New Lynchburg Sports Locker dedicated to helping youth with athletics needs opens
Courtesy: Event website
FSRV Bike, Car & Truck Show back Saturday outside Salem Civic Center