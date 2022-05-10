Bedford Town Council to vote on getting new police building designed

BEDFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - Getting a new police building in Bedford could be one step closer after Tuesday night.

At 7 p.m. town council will vote on having a firm create a design of the proposed building. The building would go just down the hill from the current station if it’s eventually approved.

The mayor says there’s still more to do before reaching that point.

“Once we get the design we’d have to put it out to bid and then we’re still working on the finance piece, how we’re going to pay for it. We haven’t got that finalized yet,” said Tim Black.

Black also told WDBJ7 getting a design done could take months.

