Budget vote includes heated exchange

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke City Council approved a new budget Monday afternoon, but not before a heated exchange between a member of council and the mayor.

The special meeting called to approve the city budget is normally a routine affair. And all but one of the budget-related items passed without opposition.

The exception was the adoption of a pay-plan for city employees, council-appointed officers and constitutional officers, and other payments for certain board and commission members.

Council member Stephanie Moon Reynolds cited rising tax assessments as she raised objections to the supplements city leaders were set to receive for use of their personal vehicles.

“In fairness to our citizens who are still struggling from the effects of COVID, as well as those who received an increase in their real estate tax assessments, personal property taxes and will also receive an increase in stormwater fees on July first, I cannot support this annual pay supplement for their local mileage.”

“I would offer an amended motion to remove the pay supplement for the Mayor in the amount of $2,500 from the revised proposed pay plan ordinance,” Moon Reynolds said, “and to have further discussion by the entire council at a subsequent meeting.”

The motion failed for lack of a second.

“That’s fine, but that lets you know what this council feels,” Lea said to Moon Reynolds. “We didn’t get a second, but let me just say this. I don’t know why people are posturing for the cameras and for political expediency. That’s all that is, a posturing gesture.”

Lea went on to defend the $324 million budget proposal.

“This budget includes the highest level of funding for community safety that we’ve ever had in this city. It’s the highest pay increase for employees since I’ve been here, for at least several years, including a substantial increase for public safety personnel,” Lea said. “And support for our regional partners, TAP, the cultural endowment, Blue Ridge Behavioral and others, and the debt service needed to increase investments in school buildings, bridges, parks, street paving libraries and courthouse renovations say something about this budget.”

Moon Reynolds left the room during the exchange, and returned to the meeting a short time later.

She said she couldn’t support the pay plan that included the mayor’s supplement.

The rest of the council voted in favor of the compensation package.

