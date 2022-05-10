Hometown Local
Cause not determined for Roanoke house fire

House fire on 15th Street in Roanoke... 5.9.22
House fire on 15th Street in Roanoke... 5.9.22(WDBJ7)
By Pat Thomas
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 2:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Investigators have not determined a cause for a fire that caused about $45,000 damage to a house Monday.

Roanoke Fire-EMS crews were called shortly after 7 p.m. to the 1000 block of 15th Street in southeast Roanoke. They found smoke showing from a two-story home, and determined the fire had started in the kitchen.

The fire was extinguished and no injuries were reported.

