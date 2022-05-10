Cause not determined for Roanoke house fire

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Investigators have not determined a cause for a fire that caused about $45,000 damage to a house Monday.

Roanoke Fire-EMS crews were called shortly after 7 p.m. to the 1000 block of 15th Street in southeast Roanoke. They found smoke showing from a two-story home, and determined the fire had started in the kitchen.

The fire was extinguished and no injuries were reported.

