CDC reports historic increase in firearm deaths

Roanoke Police at fatal crime scene.
Roanoke Police at fatal crime scene.(wdbj7)
By Joe Dashiell
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 7:18 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A new report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows a major increase in homicides involving firearms across the country.

And health professionals in western Virginia say the rate of increase in all gun-related injuries is even higher here.

Dan Freeman is the Trauma Program Director at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital. He says national trends are hitting home in western Virginia.

“It’s no surprise that we’re seeing an increase, Freeman told WDBJ7 in an interview Tuesday afternoon. “We’re seeing a more drastic increase in Roanoke City in those patients that are coming into the hospital with firearm-related incidents.”

From 2019 to 2021, Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital reports a 48% increase in gun-related Injuries.

During a briefing Tuesday, officials with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said a new analysis shows national firearm homicide rates grew almost 35% between 2019 and 2020.

And disparities along racial and economic lines grew wider.

“This is a historic increase, with the rate having reached its highest levels in over 25 years,” said Dr. Debra Houry, Director of CDC’s National Center for Injury Prevention and Control. “These findings underscore the importance of finding comprehensive approaches that can stop violence now and prevent future deaths.”

A key message from the briefing and from health professionals at Carilion Clinic is that firearm deaths are preventable.

Freeman said he believes efforts by the Roanoke Gun Violence Prevention Commission, and others, will make a difference.

“I hope to see zero gun violence in our community. And I hope to see zero patients come in with those injuries. That would be the ultimate goal,” Freeman said. “Realistically, we would love to see a decrease that’s the result of community education and programs that Roanoke City, the region, the state and Carilion can implement to help that.”

For more information on the CDC report, and on strategies to address rising gun violence, click on the following link:

CDC Vital Signs

