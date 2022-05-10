Chef T is finalist to win $250,000, work with Geoffrey Zakarian and open restaurant in our area

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -A chef from Southwest Virginia is one of two finalists in the Food Network Show, the Big Restaurant Bet, and has the chance to win big prizes.

Chef T, who is from the NRV and currently lives in Bristol, has the chance to win $250,000 and work with renowned chef Geoffrey Zakarian. She is one of two finalist on the Food Network show hosted by Zakarian. If she wins, she plans to open a combination oyster and steakhouse restaurant in Bristol. She stopped by the WDBJ7 studios to make mac and cheese bites ahead of the big finale.

The Big Restaurant Bet’s finale will air Tuesday, May 10 at 10p.m. on the Food Network. To learn more about Chef T and see some of the recipes she’s whipped up on air, visit her website: https://www.cheftculinaryconcepts.com/.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.