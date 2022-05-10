COVID cases in Roanoke continue to rise

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - COVID cases and hospitalizations continue to rise in our hometowns, as public health leaders have expected.

Tuesday the leader of the Roanoke City - Alleghany Health Districts, Dr. Cynthia Morrow, said hospitalizations in the last week rose from three to 11.

Wastewater samples also show an increased prevalence of the virus.

While Morrow expects this increase to be muted in comparison with this year’s previous omicron surge, it is something she said she’ll be watching closely.

“I would not be surprised if we see several of our communities go into medium community level of COVID in the next week or two and that’s part of the cyclical nature of COVID 19 in the world right now,” Morrow explained.

Dr. Morrow says the prevalence of vaccines and natural immunity should help.

But she said if you’re on the fence about getting your first shot or a booster, now is a good time to get it.

