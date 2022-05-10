COVID hospitalizations inch up in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 1,723,985 cases of COVID-19 across the commonwealth as of Tuesday, May 10, 2022, dating to the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020. That’s up 2,484 from the 1,721,501 reported Monday, a bigger increase than Monday’s 1,607 new cases.

282 people across Virginia were hospitalized as of Tuesday with confirmed or test-pending cases of COVID-19, up from 261 Monday. 108,615 COVID patients have been released from hospitals in Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic. That’s according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, which gets a daily report from hospitals around the commonwealth.

The hospital numbers are different from those reported by VDH, which only gathers hospitalization status at the time each case is investigated by VDH and is an under-representation of Virginia hospitalizations.

Since the pandemic began, 13,579,268 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests have been conducted in Virginia as of Tuesday, with a 12.9% positivity rate from tests over the last week, up from the 12.3% reported Monday for the previous seven days.

Per the latest update from the state’s vaccine dashboard, 15,835,540 doses of vaccine have been administered in Virginia as of Tuesday. 82% of the state’s population have gotten at least one dose, with 73.4% fully vaccinated. 92.8% of Virginians 18 and over have received at least one dose and 83.3% are fully vaccinated.

As of Tuesday, there have been 20,295 recorded coronavirus-related deaths in the commonwealth since the pandemic’s beginning, up from the 20,288 reported Monday.

New confirmed cases from health departments throughout the state the rest of the day won’t show up until at least the following day on the state list, as the official numbers are only updated once a day, with a 5 p.m. cutoff each day for new cases to be reflected on the next day’s list.

