ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A multi-vehicle crash along US-220S is causing delays in Roanoke early Tuesday morning, according to VDOT.

The crash was near ramp 0a To I-581s ramp SE; VA-24U ramp 0A; ramp Intersection: from Rt. 24-Elm Avenue.

The south right shoulder and lane are closed.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.