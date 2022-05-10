Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
Advertisement

Downtown Roanoke intersection closed after person hit by vehicle, taken to hospital

WDBJ7 photo
WDBJ7 photo(WDBJ7)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 6:52 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The intersection of Campbell Avenue SW and 1st Street SW closed Tuesday evening as emergency crews work the scene of a crash involving a pedestrian. The person was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

Roanoke Police say the crash happened at approximately 6:25 p.m. and they are unsure if the person was trying to cross the road, or what led to the pedestrian being hit.

The driver stayed at the scene and there are no charges currently.

There is no current estimate as to how long roads will be closed.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Virginia leaders react to draft opinion about possible overturning of Roe v. Wade
President Joe Biden said on Tuesday the decision could potentially imperil several rights.
Biden blasts ‘radical’ Roe draft, warns other rights at risk
Some Virginia electric rates going up
Casey White and Vicki White
New details released in search for Alabama corrections officer, escaped inmate
Man dead after crash leaving Walmart lot in Roanoke Co.

Latest News

traffic alert
Crash along US-220S cleared
Roanoke Derailment Closes Streets
WDBJ7
Roads reopened after train derails in downtown Roanoke
An investigation is underway after a woman was killed on a city bus in Phoenix Friday afternoon.
Woman injured after crashing stolen car in Alleghany County