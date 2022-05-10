Downtown Roanoke intersection closed after person hit by vehicle, taken to hospital

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The intersection of Campbell Avenue SW and 1st Street SW closed Tuesday evening as emergency crews work the scene of a crash involving a pedestrian. The person was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

Roanoke Police say the crash happened at approximately 6:25 p.m. and they are unsure if the person was trying to cross the road, or what led to the pedestrian being hit.

The driver stayed at the scene and there are no charges currently.

There is no current estimate as to how long roads will be closed.

