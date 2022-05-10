Hometown Local
FSRV Bike, Car & Truck Show back Saturday outside Salem Civic Center

Courtesy: Event website
By Eddie Callahan
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 4:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - Back for its second year, the Family Service of Roanoke Valley Bike, Car & Truck Show will be back in the parking lot of the Salem Civic Center!

Enjoy music, vendors, food and more than 100 awards for entrants from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. on Saturday, May 14. Activities for children and raffle prizes from local businesses will also be a part of the fun.

This is a non-alcoholic event.

The cost for a vehicle to be registered is $25 and spectators are free.

Your Hometown Station is a media sponsor of the show!

More on the event and the Family Service of Roanoke Valley

